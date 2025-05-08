Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 26,948 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.