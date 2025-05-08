Caption Management LLC Invests $127,000 in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,149,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 715,200 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 95,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 79,532 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,900,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $337.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $435.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.21 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.12%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

