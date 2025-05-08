Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,379 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,457,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orrstown Financial Services

In related news, Director Brian D. Brunner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $77,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,817.10. This represents a 5.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 3,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $93,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,553.32. The trade was a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $201,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

ORRF opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orrstown Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

