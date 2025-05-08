Bokf Na Buys 8,395 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bokf Na increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Leidos by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.