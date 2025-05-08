Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. Porch Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.87.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 108,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $654,767.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,658.65. The trade was a 37.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,384,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,515.68. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,590. Company insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 415.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 108,748 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 441,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 5,776.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Further Reading

