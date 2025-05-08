Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $30.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.36. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.52). Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sinclair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David D. Smith purchased 38,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $538,124.10. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 645,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,351.64. The trade was a 6.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 458,530 shares of company stock worth $6,636,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Sinclair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,704,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Sinclair by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,144,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 84,493 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sinclair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 418.1% during the fourth quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 440,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 355,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

