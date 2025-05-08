Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Get Omnicell alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $269.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.18 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.