BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,567,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,443 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $44,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in BBB Foods by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in BBB Foods by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,118,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after acquiring an additional 170,811 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

BBB Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

BBB Foods stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. BBB Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBB Foods ( NYSE:TBBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price objective on shares of BBB Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBB Foods

BBB Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.