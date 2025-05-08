Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 2,700 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

