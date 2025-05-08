Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $393.35 million, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.88. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.96 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 13,653 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $214,352.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,292.30. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,540.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,319. This represents a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,721 shares of company stock valued at $992,965. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 16,036.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

