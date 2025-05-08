Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 310,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,377,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of First American Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,454,906.40. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

