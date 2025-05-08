B. Riley Predicts XPEL’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for XPEL in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for XPEL’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 774,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 237,339 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,855,000. LHM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $4,887,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 11,892.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 97,282 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 61,930 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

