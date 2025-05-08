Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Arcosa updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $113.43.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

