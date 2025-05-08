Analysts Offer Predictions for Gibson Energy Q2 Earnings

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.85.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$19.63 and a one year high of C$26.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 126.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Riley Hicks bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$187,790.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

