Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,873 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

