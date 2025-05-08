AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Director Sells $205,900.00 in Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,609.14. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $41.01 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.36 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 17.88%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.0% in the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

