AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.67 million.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MITT. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

