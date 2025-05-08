50,000 Shares in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Acquired by Dumac Inc.

Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Achieve Life Sciences comprises approximately 0.3% of Dumac Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dumac Inc. owned about 0.15% of Achieve Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 14,375.8% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACHV opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark K. Oki bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

