33,478 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $3,319,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 315,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.