18,057 Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Bought by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Frontline by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 138,426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Frontline by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 target price on Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.16 million. Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

