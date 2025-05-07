XOMA (XOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. On average, analysts expect XOMA to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of XOMA opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. XOMA has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark started coverage on XOMA in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOMA

Insider Buying and Selling at XOMA

In other XOMA news, CIO Bradley Sitko bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 5,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,611.50. This represents a 65.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Limber bought 17,935 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,065.76. This trade represents a -1,271.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,312 shares of company stock valued at $735,061. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.