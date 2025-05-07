White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,786.41 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,666.22 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,812.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,870.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

