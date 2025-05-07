Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 169,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 215,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1485 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDI. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

