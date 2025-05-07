Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 169,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 215,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1485 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd.
