Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Price

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 12,046 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $795,999.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,604. The trade was a 31.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.