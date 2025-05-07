Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Purchased by Deep Track Capital LP

Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,522,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,796 shares during the quarter. Viridian Therapeutics accounts for 3.2% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned 0.06% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $86,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Shares of VRDN opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.08. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

