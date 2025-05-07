Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,026 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $55,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,209,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,686,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 941.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $517,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

