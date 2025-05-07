Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is EPG Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.7% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day moving average of $129.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

