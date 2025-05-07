Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $173.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.97.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

