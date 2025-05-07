Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 856,339 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.23% of Uranium Energy worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UEC. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 240,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,091,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,756,000 after buying an additional 610,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

