Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Upwork updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.260-0.280 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.140-1.180 EPS.

Upwork Trading Up 18.0 %

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Upwork has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $222,304.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,772.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,178.60. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

