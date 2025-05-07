Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases New Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PPSC Investment Service Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,541,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,077,000 after purchasing an additional 344,346 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth $50,038,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth about $24,552,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $130.89 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $190.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.48.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

