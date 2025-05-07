Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCMG. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1,474.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GCMG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.00 and a beta of 0.74. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 101.23%. On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,466.67%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

