TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock Position Lifted by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,897 shares during the quarter. TKO Group accounts for about 3.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $42,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TKO Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,185,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.9 %

TKO stock opened at $168.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.38 and a 200 day moving average of $145.12. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of -400.93 and a beta of 0.73.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 72,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,718,252.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,011,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,963,351.95. This trade represents a 3.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 665,035 shares of company stock worth $112,930,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.