The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,234 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,964 shares of the software’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the software’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.16. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $425,040.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,512.82. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,659.36. This represents a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,172 shares of company stock worth $1,356,847 in the last ninety days. 21.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

