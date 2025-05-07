The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 185,000 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 933,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.49.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

