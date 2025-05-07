The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,154 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Woodward were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Woodward by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Woodward and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Woodward Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WWD opened at $196.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,157. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.49, for a total value of $1,864,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,305.73. This represents a 39.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,700. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.