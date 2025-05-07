The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Primerica worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,691,000 after acquiring an additional 82,921 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,366,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,655,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Primerica stock opened at $263.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.02. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

