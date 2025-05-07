The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 98,158 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

