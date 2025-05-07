The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,681,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,449,000 after acquiring an additional 114,096 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in TKO Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,409,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,473,000 after buying an additional 235,420 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after buying an additional 47,768 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,777,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKO. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 72,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,718,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,011,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,963,351.95. This trade represents a 3.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 665,035 shares of company stock worth $112,930,837 in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $168.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.12. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.93 and a beta of 0.73.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,600.00%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

