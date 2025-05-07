The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Down 7.2 %

FN stock opened at $204.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $148.55 and a twelve month high of $281.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.