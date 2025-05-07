The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 24,576 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decheng Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 649,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,059,000 after buying an additional 363,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

MLTX stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

