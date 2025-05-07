Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 358.61 ($4.79) and traded as high as GBX 380.10 ($5.08). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 376.80 ($5.03), with a volume of 12,903,317 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.47) to GBX 400 ($5.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Tesco Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 358.61.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The retailer reported GBX 27.71 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tesco had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesco PLC will post 27.374848 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ken Murphy acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £130,400 ($174,122.05). Insiders have purchased a total of 40,072 shares of company stock valued at $13,067,552 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

Featured Stories

