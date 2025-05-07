Stifel Nicolaus Raises Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $68.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.50 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on O. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 166,178 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 101,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

