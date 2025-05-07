SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) is Diligent Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,200,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,913.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 474,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 468,384 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 810,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,027,000 after acquiring an additional 229,359 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 382.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 224,627 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,836,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

