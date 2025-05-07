SouthState Co. (SSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th.
SouthState has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.
SouthState Stock Performance
Shares of SSB opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SouthState has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Activity at SouthState
In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher bought 2,717 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.02 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,481.78. This trade represents a 137.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About SouthState
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
