SouthState Co. (SSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th.

SouthState has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Shares of SSB opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SouthState has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher bought 2,717 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.02 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,481.78. This trade represents a 137.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

