Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shopify Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.63. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 177,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 110,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

