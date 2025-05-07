Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 138,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPN stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.63 million, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

