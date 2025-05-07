Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 174.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Dynex Capital worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 98,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 452.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 239,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DX. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:DX opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.92. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 264.94%.

About Dynex Capital

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

