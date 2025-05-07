Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,292 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Republic Bancorp worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 659.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $80.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.56. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

