Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $154.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $160.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $118.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.81. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $269,173.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519,074 shares in the company, valued at $61,442,789.38. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total transaction of $82,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,330.68. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,982. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

